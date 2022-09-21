VIP AUDIO 9/21 – The Fix Flashback (8-26-2015): Tough Enough finale, post-Summerslam edition of Raw including Sting, Lesnar, Divas, Kenny Bolin book review, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the August 26, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: In-depth analysis of Tough Enough finale and the top talking points coming out of the post-Summerslam edition of Raw including Sting and Brock Lesnar, reaction to the return of the Dudleys, the Divas presentation on Raw, wrestlers touting match quality during hype, NJPW on AXS, Kenny Bolin book, Ronda Rousey’s next opponent, Justin Wren book, and more.

