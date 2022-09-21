VIP AUDIO 9/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (9-10-2004): Heyman added to the WWE booking team but is he too old to be cutting edge anymore, Cena and Taker get free pass on WWE dress code, real heat on a Diva, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 10, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics: Paul Heyman added to the WWE booking team but is he too old to be cutting edge anymore, John Cena and Undertaker get free pass on WWE dress code, Eddie Guerrero sent home for a while, real heat on a Diva backstage, how WWE payroll works, Dusty Rhodes’s backstage rep in TNA, Jeff Jarrett-Jeff Hardy main event analysis, thoughts on C.M. Punk, Austin Aries, and Samoa Joe, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO