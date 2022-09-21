SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that he has a trick up his sleeve for this week’s AEW Grand Slam event inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

On Busted Open Radio, Khan hyped the show saying that it was coming at the right time given AEW’s recent ratings success. He also said he had a trick up his sleeve to make it special.

“It’s coming at a perfect time for AEW, because we’re really on fire in recent weeks,” Khan said of Grand Slam. “This is the hottest run of ratings the company has had in eleven and a half months. It’s actually very cool. Last week was the biggest rating we’ve done — biggest audience and viewership we’ve had in 51 weeks — since Grand Slam last year.”

“So it’s a great chance to come back here and it’s a huge time of the year for AEW and pro wrestling. And when you look at the lineup tonight, I think you’re going to see why this is such a great value to the fans, in addition to the fact that I may have a trick up my sleeve for Grand Slam. I might have something in addition to what’s on the card. So I’m real excited for what we have tonight.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

AEW Grand Slam is headlined by an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Other matches on the show include The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and more.

