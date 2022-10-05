News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): The eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki, Guevara-Andrade bickering, WWE pulling ahead of AEW in fan perception, AEW booking weaknesses (74 min.)

October 5, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two part episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • The eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki
  • The Sammy Guevara-Andrade bickering
  • Tony Khan’s leadership
  • The PWTorch Twitter poll showing better grades for WWE’s 2022 than AEW’s 2022
  • The increasingly apparent gap left by absence of C.M. Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody
  • Some sloppy booking in AEW lately with some of the mid-card filler

