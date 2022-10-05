VIP AUDIO 10/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): The eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki, Guevara-Andrade bickering, WWE pulling ahead of AEW in fan perception, AEW booking weaknesses (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two part episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- The eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki
- The Sammy Guevara-Andrade bickering
- Tony Khan’s leadership
- The PWTorch Twitter poll showing better grades for WWE’s 2022 than AEW’s 2022
- The increasingly apparent gap left by absence of C.M. Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody
- Some sloppy booking in AEW lately with some of the mid-card filler
