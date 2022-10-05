VIP AUDIO 10/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): The eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki, Guevara-Andrade bickering, WWE pulling ahead of AEW in fan perception, AEW booking weaknesses (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two part episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

The eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki

The Sammy Guevara-Andrade bickering

Tony Khan’s leadership

The PWTorch Twitter poll showing better grades for WWE’s 2022 than AEW’s 2022

The increasingly apparent gap left by absence of C.M. Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody

Some sloppy booking in AEW lately with some of the mid-card filler

