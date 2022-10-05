News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): QR code easter eggs everywhere, who will join Bray, WWE Extreme Rules preview, War Games, Cormier, DX, MJF’s Mt. Rushmore, more (86 min.)

October 5, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two part episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • QR code easter eggs everywhere
  • Who will join Bray Wyatt’s new group
  • Full WWE Extreme Rules preview
  • War Games speculation

This week’s Everything episode is also being simulcast as this week’s free Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship, but there’s also a VIP-exclusive 40 minute segment covering these topics:

  • Value of Daniel Cormier in WWE
  • The Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley match
  • The historical significance of DX as a faction
  • MJF’s Mt. Rushmore list and a larger discussion about what makes someone a contender for Mt. Rushmore inclusion including pros and cons of Rock, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, and other earlier historically significant major main event players.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*