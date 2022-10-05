VIP AUDIO 10/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): QR code easter eggs everywhere, who will join Bray, WWE Extreme Rules preview, War Games, Cormier, DX, MJF’s Mt. Rushmore, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's two part episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

QR code easter eggs everywhere

Who will join Bray Wyatt’s new group

Full WWE Extreme Rules preview

War Games speculation

This week's Everything episode is also being simulcast as this week's free Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship, but there's also a VIP-exclusive 40 minute segment covering these topics:

Value of Daniel Cormier in WWE

The Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley match

The historical significance of DX as a faction

MJF’s Mt. Rushmore list and a larger discussion about what makes someone a contender for Mt. Rushmore inclusion including pros and cons of Rock, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, and other earlier historically significant major main event players.

