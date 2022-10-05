VIP AUDIO 10/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): QR code easter eggs everywhere, who will join Bray, WWE Extreme Rules preview, War Games, Cormier, DX, MJF’s Mt. Rushmore, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two part episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- QR code easter eggs everywhere
- Who will join Bray Wyatt’s new group
- Full WWE Extreme Rules preview
- War Games speculation
This week’s Everything episode is also being simulcast as this week’s free Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship, but there’s also a VIP-exclusive 40 minute segment covering these topics:
- Value of Daniel Cormier in WWE
- The Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley match
- The historical significance of DX as a faction
- MJF’s Mt. Rushmore list and a larger discussion about what makes someone a contender for Mt. Rushmore inclusion including pros and cons of Rock, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, and other earlier historically significant major main event players.
