FREE PODCAST 10/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki, Extreme Rules preview, QR code fun, Sammy-Andrade bickering, AEW vs. WWE poll (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:
- The eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki
- The Sammy Guevara-Andrade bickering
- Tony Khan’s leadership
- The PWTorch Twitter poll showing better grades for WWE’s 2022 than AEW’s 2022
- The increasingly apparent gap left by absence of C.M. Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody
- Some sloppy booking in AEW lately with some of the mid-card filler
- QR code easter eggs everywhere
- Who will join Bray Wyatt’s new group
- Full WWE Extreme Rules preview
- War Games speculation
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply