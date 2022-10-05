FREE PODCAST 10/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki, Extreme Rules preview, QR code fun, Sammy-Andrade bickering, AEW vs. WWE poll (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:

The eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki

The Sammy Guevara-Andrade bickering

Tony Khan’s leadership

The PWTorch Twitter poll showing better grades for WWE’s 2022 than AEW’s 2022

The increasingly apparent gap left by absence of C.M. Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody

Some sloppy booking in AEW lately with some of the mid-card filler

QR code easter eggs everywhere

Who will join Bray Wyatt’s new group

Full WWE Extreme Rules preview

War Games speculation

