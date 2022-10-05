FREE PODCAST 10/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki, Extreme Rules preview, QR code fun, Sammy-Andrade bickering, AEW vs. WWE poll (145 min.)

News Ticker

October 5, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:

  • The eclectic life and career of Antonio Inoki
  • The Sammy Guevara-Andrade bickering
  • Tony Khan’s leadership
  • The PWTorch Twitter poll showing better grades for WWE’s 2022 than AEW’s 2022
  • The increasingly apparent gap left by absence of C.M. Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody
  • Some sloppy booking in AEW lately with some of the mid-card filler
  • QR code easter eggs everywhere
  • Who will join Bray Wyatt’s new group
  • Full WWE Extreme Rules preview
  • War Games speculation

