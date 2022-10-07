VIP AUDIO 10/7 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Extreme Rules 2022. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the build to every single match on the card including Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle inside the Fight Pit, Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in a Ladder Match, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Strap Match, and more. Enjoy!

