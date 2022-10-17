VIP AUDIO 10/17 – The Fix Flashback (10-14-2015): Reigns faces Chicago fans, Brock-Taker lack of hype, Rusev-Lana, Rollins treatment, WWE Eras, James Storm-NXT, ranking WWE women wrestlers, Evolve-WWE, The Streak ending (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the October 14, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Roman Reigns faces Chicago fans, Brock Lesnar-Undertaker lack of hype, Rusev-Lana mess, Seth Rollins treatment, defining the WWE eras, James Storm-NXT, ranking WWE women wrestlers, Evolve-WWE, The Streak ending, and more mailbag questions and a poignant Bill Watts quote from an old Torch Talk.

