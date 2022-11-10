FREE PODCAST 11/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: The compelling but completely counter-productive Baker-Sarayah segment, MJF-Mox, on-site report, live callers, emails (181 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Tyler Sage to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start Wade’s extended and increasingly passionate critique of the compelling but massively counter-productive promo segment with Sarayah and Britt Baker, including some concurring emails and callers. They also discuss the MJF segment, Jon Moxley’s promo, Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara lack of rules logic, Samoa Joe attacking Wardlow backfiring on AEW, Jeff Jarrett week two, and more.

