VIP AUDIO 11/9 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Ross review 1992 WWF Survivor Series. Headshrinkers vs. Owen & Koko, Savage & Perfect vs. Flair & Ramon, Bret vs. Shawn, more (135 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Kyle Ross of the “Top Rope Nation” podcast returns to “Then and Now” to look back on the 1992 edition of Survivor Series, a show which he attended and thus offers an in-person perspective. They review the entire card, which featured Randy “Macho Man” Savage & Mr. Perfect vs. Ric Flair & Razor Ramon and Bret “Hit Man” Hart’s first PPV WWF Championship defense against recently crowned Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels. Mixed in is discussion about consuming wrestling in late 1992 compared to today, and the first show where the traditional Survivor Series concept was abandoned.

