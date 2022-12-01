FREE PODCAST 11/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & McMahon: Differing reactions to MJF’s first promo as champ, Hangman returns, Sasha speculation, live callers, emails (184 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast host Mike McMahon to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with a reaction to MJF’s first promo as AEW Champion. They break it down beat for beat and read emails and take calls with a range of opinions on whether MJF pulled it off. They also talked with an on-site correspondent who details crowd responses and also Rampage spoilers. PWTorch’s Javier Machado joined the show late with his take on MJF and more. One caller even wonders if Bow Wow is bringing in Sasha Banks as Jade Cargill’s opponent.

