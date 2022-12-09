VIP AUDIO 12/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is Moxley damaged by not being more upset with title loss? Plus Regal, Kowalski, Windham, Buzz Sawyer, New Japan finishes, Tony Khan, MVP of 2022, Starks, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Is the appeal of Jon Moxley being damaged because he isn’t more vociferous and his desire for revenge for being cheated out of his AEW World Title?

Isn’t New Japan an example of a company doing things wrong, not right, when it comes to match finishes?

Why didn’t Barry Windham, Buzz Sawyer, and Tommy Rich have longer success into their 30s?

With ratings so low for Rampage, should Tony shift Rampage to an ROH-only show and tape every other week in a smaller venue?

Where does Killer Kowalski rank among all time great heels? Who would be good matches for him today in AEW and WWE?

Is the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame credible and legitimate? Who votes?

Was Tony Khan letting William Regal go a mistake?

Thoughts on New York Jets quarterback Mike White?

Thoughts on the World Cup?

Thoughts on Mick Foley telling Conrad Thompson to use the Torch more often on his shows?

Did Tony Khan seem bonkers during his interview with The Ringer’s Ian Douglass?

Would Todd like to admit he was wrong seven years ago about a Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus match?

Who are leading contenders for MVP this year?

Why did MJF need William Regal to tell him that he should cheat to win?

Why did PWI rate the Usos at the no. 1 tag team? What have they done to be ranked higher than FTR?

Isn’t it crazy to say Ricky Starks should beat MJF for the AEW Title just because of his stellar promo this week?

Why was Hangman Page angry at Jon Moxley?

Shouldn’t WWE have more depth at the top of the Women’s Division by now?

