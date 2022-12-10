VIP AUDIO 12/10 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Kurt Angle birthday celebration breaks into milk bath, Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch, Knight seeks out Wyatt for revenge, Karrion Kross’s best segment yet, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Kurt Angle birthday celebration breaks into milk bath, The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch for the Unified Tag Titles, L.A. Knight seeks out BRAY Wyatt for revenge, Karrion Kross’s best segment yet, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO