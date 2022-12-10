SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels says that the newest member of The Schism, Ava Raine, gave the faction a kick in the shorts upon joining the group.

In an appearance on a special media call to promo NXT Deadline, Michaels talked about Raine in Schism and her development as a character ad worker.

“From a character standpoint, she’s been a huge kick-in-the-shorts, shall I say, for the Schism,” Michaels said. “I think she’s doing fantastic. We were just talking about it the other day, just her facials, she looks fantastic, there’s, she’s really getting comfortable, I think, and that’s the most important thing. She’s really beginning to, as we say, get into this character, and enjoy the process.”

Raine is the daughter of The Rock and made her NXT debut a couple months ago after weeks of anticipation and speculation. The Schism addressed and teased a new member and Raine revealed that that member was herself.

Raine has not had a match on NXT television as of yet and is not scheduled for a match on Saturday’s NXT Deadline card either.

Full NXT Deadline Match Card

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge – Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller vs. Axiom vs. Joe Gacy vs. JD McDonagh

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge – Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews – NXT Championship

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day – NXT Tag Team Championship

