VIP AUDIO 12/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: ECW DVD review including when truth was shaded, plus Holly-Dupree, McMahon raise, Dusty as TNA booker (62 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 26, 2004 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. The following topics are covered:

Extensive time is spent breaking down the content of the ECW DVD including what was left out, who looked good, who looked bad, where the truth was shaded a little or a lot, and much more.

Bob Holly’s attack of Rene Dupree at least Sunday’s house show and whether the punishment is fair and adequate.

Bruce has watched every booking run of Dusty Rhodes and he explains his strengths and weaknesses, the last time he had a good run as booker, and what to expect from his TNA run.

What Vince McMahon’s dividend raise might mean. And more…

