VIP AUDIO 12/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Punk’s place in history, UFC/James Krause situation, Angle’s legacy, KO-Sami frenemy dynamic, WCW Thunder Wade-Todd draft, ROH-AEW, more (66 min.)

In part two of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- How could pro wrestling be presented differently?
- What is Kurt Angle’s place in pro wrestling history?
- Is Tony Khan’s essential brand split with AEW and ROH watering down his product?
- What are the main factors for the slump in AEW ratings lately, and what could Tony Khan do to revitalize the product?
- Todd’s take on the UFC/James Krause investigation and the likely fallout.
- What is C.M. Punk’s lasting impact on the pro wrestling industry? If he never returns, how should his career be rated? And who is another wrestler who compares to him?
- Is Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn the best frenemy storyline in pro wrestling history? What are other good examples?
- A special WCW Thunder draft incorporating Misfits in Action, The Filthy Animals, and Team Canada?
- Is one of the bigger issues with Raw right now that it doesn’t have a home base World Champion?
- What is Mandy Rose’s future and shouldn’t WWE wrestlers be free to make money on the side?
