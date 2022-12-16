VIP AUDIO 12/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Punk’s place in history, UFC/James Krause situation, Angle’s legacy, KO-Sami frenemy dynamic, WCW Thunder Wade-Todd draft, ROH-AEW, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

How could pro wrestling be presented differently?

What is Kurt Angle’s place in pro wrestling history?

Is Tony Khan’s essential brand split with AEW and ROH watering down his product?

What are the main factors for the slump in AEW ratings lately, and what could Tony Khan do to revitalize the product?

Todd’s take on the UFC/James Krause investigation and the likely fallout.

What is C.M. Punk’s lasting impact on the pro wrestling industry? If he never returns, how should his career be rated? And who is another wrestler who compares to him?

Is Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn the best frenemy storyline in pro wrestling history? What are other good examples?

A special WCW Thunder draft incorporating Misfits in Action, The Filthy Animals, and Team Canada?

Is one of the bigger issues with Raw right now that it doesn’t have a home base World Champion?

What is Mandy Rose’s future and shouldn’t WWE wrestlers be free to make money on the side?

