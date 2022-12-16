VIP AUDIO 12/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Vince McMahon’s potential return, Sasha Banks status, TK’s ROH announcement, MJF vs. Starks, Dynamite viewership, Angle birthday, New Japan, UFC (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to report that Vince McMahon wants to return WWE

Thoughts on Sasha Banks taking New Japan bookings and is AEW or WWE more likely long-term landing place

What would Sasha Banks’s value be to AEW?

Reaction to Tony Khan’s ROH Honor Club announcement and what it says about the future of ROH.

What is a sound strategy for ROH going forward?

Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the MJF vs. Ricky Starks match and the Chris Jericho loss to Action Andretti

Reaction to the AEW Dynamite viewership rebounding this week.

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest with The Bloodline, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley, Kurt Angle birthday bash

Reviews of New Japan’s tag tournament

Latest UFC results and card preview along with the latest controversy with judging and betting.

