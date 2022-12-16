VIP AUDIO 12/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Vince McMahon’s potential return, Sasha Banks status, TK’s ROH announcement, MJF vs. Starks, Dynamite viewership, Angle birthday, New Japan, UFC (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Reaction to report that Vince McMahon wants to return WWE
- Thoughts on Sasha Banks taking New Japan bookings and is AEW or WWE more likely long-term landing place
- What would Sasha Banks’s value be to AEW?
- Reaction to Tony Khan’s ROH Honor Club announcement and what it says about the future of ROH.
- What is a sound strategy for ROH going forward?
- Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the MJF vs. Ricky Starks match and the Chris Jericho loss to Action Andretti
- Reaction to the AEW Dynamite viewership rebounding this week.
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest with The Bloodline, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley, Kurt Angle birthday bash
- Reviews of New Japan’s tag tournament
- Latest UFC results and card preview along with the latest controversy with judging and betting.
