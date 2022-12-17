FREE PODCAST 12/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Cena & Owens vs. Reigns & Sami, Uncle Howdy shows up, Gunther-Ricochet banger, live callers, emails (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and respond to listener emails. They started with thoughts on John Cena’s appearance to set up the Kevin Owens & Cena vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn tag match in two weeks. Then they discuss the standout match between Gunther and Ricochet with a red-hot crowd, the Bray Wyatt-L.A. Knight segment with Uncle Howdy’s appearance, Damage CTRL, Hit Row’s win and botched spot, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO