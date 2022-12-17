VIP AUDIO 12/16 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns returns, Cena & KO vs. Reigns & Sami match scheduled, crowd stands for Gunther vs. Ricochet, Uncle Howdy shows up, Hit Row earn tag title shot, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Roman Reigns return, a John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn match is set up for Dec. 30, Gunther vs. Ricochet have a banger that has the crowd standing, Hit Row earn tag title shot, Uncle Howdy appears in person, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO