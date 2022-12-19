FOCO announces new WWE Bigheads for Andre The Giant and Randy Savage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO has announced they are releasing four more WWE Bigheads for Andre The Giant and Randy Savage.

Both wrestlers come standing on a thematic base with their names displayed on the front. Both the Andre The Giant and Randy Savage Bigheads come in both standaard and variant editions. The standard versions are limited to 222 units and retail for $55. The variant versions feature both wrestlers on a gold base and are limited to 72 pieces and retail for $65. Both versions stand at nearly 10 inches tall.

Pre-orders for both are now live on FOCO’s website and are scheduled to be released on June 16, 2023.