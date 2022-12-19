SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature a major match in the women’s division. WWE has announced that former world champion and current Damage CNTRL leader, Bayley, will go one-on-one with former champion, Becky Lynch.

Both Becky Lynch and Bayley played roles in costing the other a shot at Raw Women’s Championship during previous number one contender matches earlier in the month. Bayley made her return after Becky Lynch’s match at Summerslam. They were on opposite teams for the women’s War Games match at this year’s Survivor Series event.

Becky Lynch recently returned from an injured shoulder. Bayley had been out of action for over a year due to an injured knee. Both women were central parts of the WWE women’s revolution nearly seven years ago and have each held multiple world championships since being called up to the main roster.

Most recently, Bayley challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but lost each shot at the title that she received. Bayley’s Damage CNTRL stablemates, Io Sky & Dakota Kai, are the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Full WWE Raw 12/19 match card

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis – Ladder Match winner take all money match

The Judgement Day vs. The Street Profits

