VIP AUDIO 12/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Legacy of Nash and reflecting on his WWF Title win 10 years earlier, Tough Enough cross-dressing, Heyman removed from SD booking, should Batista turn (53 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 3, 2004 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. The following topics are covered:

The legacy of Kevin Nash and his thoughts on Nash’s role in Sunday’s PPV.

His analysis of Nash’s WWF Title win ten years ago, and whether he’d choose to have Nash, Dallas Page, or Jeff Jarrett at their peak for his wrestling promotion.

The latest on the Tough Enough contest, reaction to the cross dressing skit, and what’s in store for the finalists headed into the PPV boxing match.

Thoughts on Paul Heyman being removed from the booking committee of Smackdown with details on what the scene was like at Tuesday’s Smackdown booking meeting this week.

Was the Triple H-Battle Royal situation a “bait and switch” that fans should be upset about, would it be a good idea to turn Batista quickly.

How did Randy Orton do as Raw G.M.

Who should WWE go with as champion come Monday – Edge, Chris Benoit, or Hunter.

