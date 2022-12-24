FREE PODCAST 12/24 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Lance Storm, pt. 2, talks moment he felt doomed in WWE, Jericho-Omega hype, legacies of Bret and Cena, Heyman-Cornette comparison (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (12-22-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Lance Storm from the “Killing the Town” podcast. This second of two installments. Storm talks about the hype for Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega for WrestleKingdom, the rise of Braun Strowman and why it’s working and what could slow it down, the moment Vince McMahon loved something Lance did that he felt doomed him, who would he choose to be his booker if he ran a wrestling company between Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette, thoughts on the career paths Heyman and Cornette have taken, his reaction to Jericho’s career arc and now becoming a big podcast host, does Storm have another in-ring run in him, what is Bret Hart’s legacy, what is John Cena’s legacy likely to be, how big of an opportunity WCW lost with the mismanagement of Sting, Bret Hart, and Goldberg, and more.

