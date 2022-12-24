VIP AUDIO 12/24 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Annual Christmas Party, Pt. 2: The Annual Joe Gagne Christmas Draft (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great Joe Gagne for the traditional Joe Gagne Christmas Draft! Yes indeed, we have Rich Kraetsch and Joe Lanza of Voices of Wrestling on board as always as we go back to Japan for the first time in a few years of drafting. The draft board needs a good cleaning after being graced by some of the Japanese INDY SLEAZE~! of the ’90s. Any promotion other than New Japan and All Japan was eligible, so we have BattlARTS, Michinoku Pro, RINGS, FMW, and LLPW, amongst others. Who was pick #1, who were the wildcards, and who in the name of all that’s grimey was the dreaded punishment pick from these rosters? Check it out to find out! Voting will commence in the coming days to declare a winner.

