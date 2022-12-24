VIP AUDIO 12/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable following WWE Armageddon including Undertaker’s selfish performance, Tough Enough fight, Heidenreich, Cena, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 12, 2004 WWE Armageddon PPV Roundtable. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Jason Powell and Bruce Mitchell discuss the just-completed WWE Armageddon PPV. Which match stood out as the best? Did the Tough Enough fight help or hurt either competitor? Was the Cruiserweight Title treated with more respect than usual? Was Undertaker selfish in the eight-man match? Who should be JBL’s next challenger, even though there’s little chance of it? What role would Brock Lesnar be best used it if he returns? Did John Cena strike right tone in match with Jesus? What was going on with Charlie Haas, Jackie, and Dawn Marie? All that and much more is part of a comprehensive analysis of every aspect of the PPV.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

