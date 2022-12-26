FREE PODCAST 12/26 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-19-2017) Keller & Parks: Charlotte’s response to Women’s Rumble, Bryan and Shane talk out their issues, Ziggler’s speech (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (12-19-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to talk about WWE Smackdown with a look at Clash of Champions fallout including Charlotte’s response to Women’s Rumble, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon talk out their issues, Dolph Ziggler’s U.S.Title victory speech with a surprise ending, Rusev Day mania, and more including Mailbag and an on-site correspondent from Newark.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO