VIP AUDIO 12/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-16-2004): Heyman’s frustration getting along in WWE structure, JBL’s next challenger, Steamboat as a WWE agent, Raw ratings analysis, Women’s Division update (20 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY:

The Paul Heyman situation in WWE, what he brings to the table that others don’t, why he gets frustrated, and why it’s understandable to a degree yet too bad that he cannot coexist and last in the WWE structure.

The plans for Smackdown going into 2005, and whether Big Show is a better choice than the readers’ pick of Rob Van Dam for JBL’s next challenger.

Rick Steamboat’s potential contributions to WWE as an agent and the pros of his presence over some other former wrestlers working as agents for WWE.

Analysis of the Raw ratings the last five weeks.

A look at whether the Women’s Title can ever be a top draw, and what was learned from its rating two Monday’s ago on Raw when it headlined the show.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

