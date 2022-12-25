VIP AUDIO 12/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Annual Christmas Party, Pt. 3: The Barrylad goes to America, and Justin & Sarah4L go to the movies (227 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Christmas Party favorite Justin Shapiro and the messer Sarah4L for a festive edition of the “Just A to Z” series as we’ve come all the way to the letter T, and yes, in fact that does result in us checking in on a certain infuriating bear named Paddington. Following Sarah’s hijacking and the best review you’ll ever hear of “Paddington 2” on a wrestling podcast, the lads get down to business with important topics such as Big T, Terri Boatright Runnels, Tough Enough memories, and so much more. But before all that, the great Barry Murphy makes his return to the show to discuss his trip to the USA to see AEW live, recent happenings in All Elite, and what we’re excited about heading into 2023. A gargantuan show to close the doors of the Dr. Keith Christmas Mansion for another year. Thank you all for listening in 2022!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO