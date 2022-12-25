VIP AUDIO 12/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-15-2004): Backstage reaction to Miz losing Tough Enough finals to Daniel Puder, Flair-Foley alternation, Holly-Dupree shoot update, Triple H destroyed by movie critics (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 15, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The result of Tough Enough, what the reaction is backstage to the winner, what uphill battles he faces that his runner-up wouldn’t have, and more insight into the entire Tough Enough 4 competition.

Movie critics’ reaction to Triple H in “Blade: Trinity” hasn’t been good. Details of what’s being said and not said.

Details on the Ric Flair-Mick Foley altercation at Raw on Monday and what was really going on.

The latest on Hardcore Holly and Rene Dupree.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

