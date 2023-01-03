FREE PODCAST 1/3 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann: Reigns vs. Joe, Kane-Lesnar angle, Balor Club, Asuka vs. Alexa, on-site correspondents from Miami (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (12-25-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to discuss Monday Night Raw including Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, the Women’s Royal Rumble hype, Jason Jordan, the Kane-Lesnar angle, and more, plus they talk to two different on-site correspondents from Miami and answer Mailbag.
Then in a bonus flashback, the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline from that night reviewing Raw start to finish.
