FREE PODCAST 1/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Sami’s 2023, WrestleMania line-up speculation, Roman’s WM opponents, AEW makeover, Starks’s upside, Charlotte return, NWA, Impact, more (165 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss Sami Zayn’s 2023 and the various timelines for him to break from The Bloodline, some WrestleMania line-up speculation including Roman Reigns’s list of realistic possible WM opponents, AEW’s makeover, Ricky Starks’s upside, Charlotte Flair’s return, Ronda Rousey’s role, a wish-list for Tony Khan and AEW in 2023, the return of NWA Power as a free weekly series, why Impact is recommended programming, WrestleKingdom thoughts, and much more.

