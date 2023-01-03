1/3 NXT REPORT: Wells’s live report on Breakker & Waller in the Grayson Waller Effect, Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an “Extreme Resolution” match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

JANUARY 3, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

Tonight after the show, join Nate Lindberg, Bruce Hazelwood & me to break down the show with calls and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 15 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (515) 605-9345

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW POST-RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-There has been very heavy snowfall in the Twin Cities area and my internet has occasionally been affected. Hopefully it plays along for the whole show tonight.

-Hype for tonight’s show included a recap of 2022 including title changes, big debuts and feuds, and questions about who would break through this year. Mandy Rose naturally wasn’t featured, but again they didn’t crop her out of a few shots in which she appeared.

(1) APOLLO CREWS vs. CARMELO HAYES (w/Trick Williams)

Rope run and a block by Crews, then another. Rope runs led to evasions and finally a Crews dropkick. Melo hit a springboard cross-body, then tied up Crews in the ropes for an enzuigiri and the Fadeaway. Hayes threw chops in the corner, then a big palm strike and more chops. Crews came back with chops and shots, and reversed a suplex attempt into a delayed vertical suplex with a high release of his own. Corner splash by Crews followed by a spinning backbreaker for two. Crews took Melo to a corner and Hayes fought his way out. German suplex by Crews. He held on for a second, and Melo escaped just for Crews to hit a belly-to-belly. Crews clotheslined Hayes from the ring and hit a plancha, then headed back inside as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Crews took Hayes to a corner, and Crews got put on the apron where Williams tried to interfere. Crews thwarted the attempt but got dumped to the floor by Hayes. Hayes shoved Crews knee-first into the ring steps and rolled Crews inside for a one count. Hayes worked Crews’ knee over a rope in the corner, then stomped a mudhole there. Hayes took Crews down and worked a single-leg crab on the worked knee and Williams fired up outside, asking Hayes to lean in further. The very pro-Hayes audience chanted “tap.” Crews managed a quick enzuigiri to create separation. Both sold on the mat.

Crews hit a lariat that took Hayes down, then a big boot and another lariat. Hayes missed a shot and Crews hit a backstabber and flying lariat. Crews hit a step-up enzuigiri in the corner and went high, where Melo met him, and Crews hit a superplex for two. “This is awesome” chant was correct. Crews hit a big boot and Hayes responded with a modified cutter. Hayes missed from the top and ate a boot in the corner. Blockbuster DDT(?) in the corner by Crews got two. Crews went at Hayes in the corner. Williams tried to interfere again and again was thwarted. Both guys hit quick impact moves in the center of the ring too quickly to report. Hayes hit his finisher for the three count.

Axiom hit both Trick and Melo with a cross-body out of nowhere after the match, and rolled Williams inside afterward. The announcers wondered if we’d go straight to this match after break. [c]

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes at 14:30.

(Wells’s Analysis: Incredible opener and a great way to start 2023 for NXT. These two meshed perfectly and both came off looking like a million bucks. I thought Hayes might lose this one and sort of disappear until the Rumble and debut there, but I always assume everyone is debuting at the Rumble, so take that with a grain of salt)

(2) AXIOM vs. TRICK WILLIAMS

The match started during the break, which is my least favorite thing ever as a guy who needs to know match lengths for some reason. Williams was in full control in the corner and he hushed the crowd for a chop, but Axiom ducked it and charged Williams in another corner. Williams exploded out of a corner with a flying lariat, then tried something on a rope run but Axiom hit a dropkick. Both guys sold on the mat briefly.

Axiom took it to Trick with some shots and a dropkick. Axiom flew from the top with a cross-body for two, then transitioned right into an arm scissors. Williams reached the rope with a leg to break. Williams hit a quick side slam and covered for two. Axiom hit a discus right and hit his Golden Ratio (I think that’s what was said) to finish.

After the match, Williams held Axiom for a sucker punch from Axiom. Apollo Crews made the save and chased off the heels with a full quarter of the show dedicated to these four men to open.

WINNER: Axiom in 3:07 aired, plus a few minutes unaired

(Wells’s Analysis: What little we saw was pretty good. Trick was a decent no-frills prospect early in his NXT career but he’s really gotten good in the ring during his stay)

-New Day and Pretty Deadly briefly bantered and Schism showed up. PD left and Joe Gacy tried to sew seeds of dissent by saying Xavier Woods and Big E were just leaning on Kofi Kingston. Kofi said he leans on them as well, and he and X demonstrated by leaning on one another. Kofi suggested a match tonight.

-We went to a video of Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo handcuffed, apparently having been kidnapped by Dijak. Good thing this was all caught on video. Dijak threw shots at Lorenzo who said it should be settled in the ring. Dijak smiled and said he plans on it. He set the key on the table and walked out.

-Dijak entered ahead of the match. [c]

-Earlier today, Drew Gulak showed Hank Walker and Chase U how to wrestle. Andre Chase showed up and took issue with Gulak taking liberties. Gulak said he just wanted to know what Charlie Dempsey said when he said the group was soft. Chase hurled profanities and tried to get at Gulak, but Duke Hudson got between them.

(3) CHANNING “STACKS” LORENZO (w/Tony D’Angelo) vs. DIJAK

If Dijak isn’t meant to be a face, this is a weird early match for him. I suppose they could be trying Tony D and Stacks as faces, though I think they’re perfectly cast as heel gatekeepers. Dijak dominated with big knees and strikes and made a couple of early covers for two. He clubbed Stacks a few times to the blind side and covered for two. Stacks tried to kick his way free and Dijak kicked him as he laid prone. Dijak lifted Stacks for a big knee and then slung him aside and covered for two. Stacks hit a few running elbows but ran into a big boot that flipped him inside out for a long two. Another knee by Dijak, but when he tried to sling Stacks this time, Stacks got a quick rollup for two. Dijak put Stacks up in a fireman’s carry and hit his knee strike finisher.

Dijak tried to attack further after the match and Tony D stormed into the ring and made the save to boos. He gave what was clearly meant to be a babyface promo about how Stacks was all heart, and so was he.

WINNER: Dijak at 3:43.

(Wells’s Analysis: A refreshing NXT squash where the loser didn’t get a ton of offense against a much more dominant opponent. It does seem like Tony D and Stacks are either turning face or playing face for the sake of this feud, which is falling flat because of Dijak’s cool factor)

-McKenzie Mitchell tried to interview Oro Mensah about his coming year, but Javier Bernal stormed in. He said he’d recorded a Christmas Album and brought in a copy of Frank Sinatra’s Christmas album with his face over Sinatra’s and the title changed to “Feliz Javidad.” Mensah took issue with Bernal storming in, setting something up for later.

-Toxic Attraction is up next. [c]