Paul Levesque held a talent meeting ahead of this week’s episode of WWE Raw to communicate with talent in regards to a multitude of topics including who holds the keys to creative for WWE, a potential WWE sale to Saudi Arabia, and more.

Fightful is reporting that Levesque stood with Kevin Dunn and VP of Talent Relations, Dan Ventrelle, for the meeting. The report indicates that Levesque confirmed that creative is firmly in his control and that things with talent relations will not change. He also addressed the rumors that WWE would be selling to Saudi Arabia and reiterated that those rumors were not true.

Levesque reportedly held a similar meeting that contained a similar tone ahead of last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

Full WWE Raw 1/16 Match Card

Bobby Lashley returns

The Judgement Day look for momentum as number one contenders to tag team titles

Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa

Paul Levesque took over creative control from Vince McMahon after McMahon retired over the summer. Last week, McMahon returned to the company as Executive Chairman of the Board, which prompted Stephanie McMahon to resign as Co-CEO. With Vince McMahon back in the fold, Nick Khan remains the sole CEO of WWE.

Vince McMahon reportedly returned to the company to help facilitate a sale.

