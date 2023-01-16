SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Bobby Lashley’s return to WWE Raw shocked viewers last week, but the former WWE champion will be back on television this week ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in a couple weeks.
When: Monday January 16, 2023
Where: Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 1/16 Full Match Card
- Bobby Lashley returns
- The Judgement Day look for momentum as number one contenders to tag team titles
- Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa
CATCH-UP: Update on Cody Rhodes WWE return
Leave a Reply