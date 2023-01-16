SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bobby Lashley’s return to WWE Raw shocked viewers last week, but the former WWE champion will be back on television this week ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in a couple weeks.

When: Monday January 16, 2023

Where: Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 1/16 Full Match Card

Bobby Lashley returns

The Judgement Day look for momentum as number one contenders to tag team titles

Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa

