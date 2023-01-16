FREE PODCAST 1/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-17-2018) Keller & Powell: Top 25 Raw Moments, Rumble and WM predictions, Styles wish-list, stupidity of Shane-Bryan angle, WWE-Fox rumors, more (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-17-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They covered these topics: WWE-Fox rumors, Mixed Match Challenge, Lashley future, Paige, Impact and ROH changes, and of course some Vikings talk.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss these topics including Mailbag questions from listeners: Ronda Rousey’s potential WM role, Rockstar Spud’s WWE potential, should WWE announce no. 30 in Rumble, short list of likely Rumble winners, WrestleMania opponent wish list for A.J. Styles, what’s wrong with Smackdown, Curb Stomp, is Daniel Bryan-Shane McMahon the worst storyline of the year at this point, the stupidity of the Jinder Mahal-Bobby Roode idiocy, the dying New Day act, and a look at WWE’s fan-voted list of the Top 25 Raw Moments.

