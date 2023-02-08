2/8 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Elite vs. AR Fox & Top Flight, Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny, Tag Title Match, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 8, 2023

EL PASO, TX AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) MJF vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

MJF offered his hand to shake, but he quickly tried for a strike, but Konosuke Takeshita slammed MJF and then hit punches that the crowd counted along with. MJF pulled the ref in front of him and then slammed his knee on the arm Takeshita. MJF then applied a rest hold as the crowd chanted for Takeshita and said Maxwell sucks. MJF hit a arm hammer lock DDT on Takeshita for a two count.

Takeshita hit an exploder in the corner to get control of the match once more. MJF tried to elevate on the top rope, but was kicked by KT, eventually this lead to a two count after a brain buster. MJF was out in the middle of the ring. Takeshita hit a frog splash and got a near fall on MJF.

MJF had a pile driver set up, Takeshita countered and hit one of his own. Then hit a dead lift German suplex, from here MJF rolled out of the ring. Takeshita jumped over the top rope, MJF dodged and rolled into the ring. MJF then came back to teh floor and worked over Takeshita, until he reversed MJF and sent Max into the ring post.

Takeshita went for a moonsault, but MJF attacked the top rope and caused Takeshita to stumble. Both men were on the top rope and Takeshita tried for a lariat, but MJF landed on his feet and then hit a pump kick on Takeshita. After a few moments Takeshita fought back and hit a big running lariat, leaving both men laying.

Takeshita pulled down his knee pad and tried for a running knee, but MJF rolled out of the ring. MJF got the upper hand after this tactic, but Takeshita kept fighting until they both traded strikes in the middle of the ring. MJF then hit a pop-up power bomb onto MJF’s knee, both men were hurt. Takeshita hit a Blue Thunderbomb and then a knee strike, MJF got his foot on the bottom rope to break the pinfall.

Takeshita tried for a senton off the top rope, MJF dodged and applied an arm submission. Takeshita tried to get to the bottom rope, but eventually tapped.

WINNER: MJF

(Sage’s Analysis: A high level tv match as MJF tends to do, he also has the good mind like Jericho to have matches with elite dance partners. But, this 15 minutes made me want to see the hour match in a few weeks.)

-MJF attacked Takeshita with the diamond ring and caused Takeshita to bleed, Bryan Danielson ran down and made the save.

-Samoa Joe had a video, he once again proclaimed himself the King of TV. He called Darby Allin a worthy opponent, he said Wardlow is not and that Joe has taken everything away from him. He said he will expose Wardlow’s secrets each and every week.

(2) JAMIE HAYTER vs. THE BUNNY

The crowd cheered for Jamie Hayter, before a collar and elbow tie-up occurred. Hayter got a side headlock takedown on The Bunny, Jamie then spun Bunny around and then took Bunny off her feet three times with shoulder blocks. Hayter hit a suplex sending Bunny from the apron to the mat. Penelope Ford distracted Hayter, Bunny hit a neck breaker in the ropes and then beat down Hayter on the floor. [c]

Hayter hit a suplex, and then had an awkward counter. Bunny was holding her face, Jamie then hit Hayterade and won via pinfall.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter

(Sage’s Analysis: I though all the action was good until the commercial, the match ended abruptly one the show returned. Hopefully Bunny was not hurt for real.)

-Saraya and Toni Storm were backstage and beat up the librarian, I thought they were supposed to be heels? [c]

-MJF was backstage he said Takeshita was really good, but he is not better then a generational talent like him. He doesn’t know if he is twisted because the fans hate him or vice versa. He told a story about getting speeding tickets in high school and then the girl he loved in high school. He told a story of a sexual act they had in that car, where he hit a telephone pole. Her head hit the windshield, he said that he switched spaces so it looked like she was the one driving. He then went into a tirade about how there will be no match at Revolution and Danielson will never win the AEW title.

(3) RICKY STARKS IN THE JAS GAUNTLET

Ricky Starks started with Angelo Parker, who was in control early. Starks fought back in the corner, Starks tried for the Roshambo then hit a spear and pinned Parker. Daddy Magic then attacked and Starks pinned him as well.

Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara came out. Starks had to take on Daniel Garcia first, Garcia attacked Starks from behind. Starks made a comeback, Garcia countered a spear and was in control going into the break. [c]

Starks countered a move into a near fall on Garcia, who quickly applied a guillotine on Starks after he tried for a spear. Ricky hit a power bomb and both men where down as the ref started a ten count. Garcia hit a superplex off the top rope, Starks then countered with a Northern Lights Bomb for a near fall. Both men were on the apron and traded straight shots, Starks hit a spear on the apron.

Chris Jericho in a mask hit a Judas Effect from the crowd on Starks, Garcia rolled Starks into the ring and pinned him.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia

(Sage’s Analysis: I went from think this is some bad WWE knockoff content to coming around and being interested in seeing the rubber match of sorts between Starks and Jericho.)

-The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn were backstage, Billy was asked how he was feeling. He said that he cares about all four men in the title match. He said that he is going to stay in the back, they all scissored. [c]

-Bryan Danielson was backstage, it was shown that the room he was in was shut and barricaded so he could not get out.

(4) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. RUSH

MJF came out after Rush’s entrance. MJF talked down to referee Aubrey, he said that Danielson was scheduled for match and then he wasn’t present. He said that she needed to ring the bell and start the match. She started a ten count as Danielson broke the door down and ran into he ring.

Danielson entered the ring and ate stomps from Rush. Danielson took Rush’s offense in the corner with strikes, chops and stomps. The match went tot the outside where Rush slammed Danielson into the barricade multiple times. Danielson had bladed in the corner and Rush was showing off the blood on his face.

Rush then slammed Danielson a few more times and then delivered knee and elbow strikes on a seated Danielson. In the ring, Danielson attacked as Rush got on the apron, both men then traded chops on the apron. Danielson charged and Rush suplexed him off the apron onto the floor, where blood splattered onto the camera. [c]

Danielson had an arm submission applied as Rush rolled out of the ring. Danielson then hit a dive and then slammed Rush hard into the barricade and hit a drop kick. Danielson threw Rush in the ring and hit a move off of the top rope. The crowd chanted “this is awesome,” as Danielson hit chest kicks on Rush.

Rush stood and both traded huge chops and kicks. The strikes transitions into the corner as Rush tried for Bulls Horns, Danielson ran and hit knee strikes. Rush hit a pile driver and covered lightly for a near fall. The men again traded forearm strikes and chops. They then did a slap fight and Danielson was dropped, he then ran the ropes and was suplexed by Rush. But, Danielson rolled through and hit the running knee for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson

(Sage’s Analysis: I have been very critical of Rush and his matches in the past. But, Bryan Danielson is literally the perfect person to be in match with him. This match exceeded my expectations.)

-MJF walked down to the ring and punched Danielson with the diamond ring and then mounted and punched Danielson, then applied an arm submission. [c]

-Tony Schiavone was backstage with some Impractical Jokers guys, they talked about how much of a diva Jericho is and they stole his bat, sponsored content.

(5) THE ELITE vs. TOP FLIGHT & AR FOX

Nick Jackson and Dante Martin started the match and locked up twice before they ran the ropes and Dante did a few flips. AR Fox entered and got Nick into the corner, as Darius Martin was tagged in. Matt Jackson was tagged in and The Bucks teamed up and took out all three members of the other team and Omega helped to take out Fox as a group. Kenny and Darius were in the ring, Kenny hit some chops and strikes. The Elite hit a triple kick in the corner, Kenny then hit a cross body slam. [c]

Matt Jackson and Darius were in the ring, Darius had been beaten down throughout the break. Matt hit a Spanish Fly, then Nick did a splash, but Darius got his knees up. Then Fox and Kenny battled and Fox hit a cutter on Omega. The Bucks then took on Fox, and hit a cutter on Matt then on Nick.

Fox then hit a dive out onto the Bucks, then Kenny, then The Bucks once more. Fox then hit a Senton on Kenny, who stood up and sold his stomach injury. Kenny hit some elbows and then a kick from the corner. Matt and Dante were in now, Matt hit two Northern Lights Suplexes, Matt then hit a NL Suplex on all three men on the opposing team for a near fall.

Nick and Dante were in now, Dante and Darius hit a combo DDT and Matt ran into break up the pinfall. Top Flight then hit the nosedive on Nick Jackson, Fox hit a 450 splash and Kenny made the save to break the pin. Matt hit a sliced bread on Fox, then The Elite set up a triple team move on Fox, Top Flight broke up the pin.

Kenny tried a V-Trigger, Fox dodged and got a rollup near fall. Omega hit a Doctor Bomb then a V-Trigger, into One-Winged Angel, but Fox countered. Both men then rolled and traded pins until Kenny hit a crucifix pin for the win.

WINNER: The Elite

(Sage’s Analysis: Another incredible match on this show, this was a textbook example of the crash style no rules enforced action that defined early AEW.)

-A video package featuring Hook was shown.

-Stokely Hathaway was then backstage and called out Hook, off frame Hook appeared and pulled the arm of Hathaway. [c]

(6) THE GUNNS vs. THE ACCLAIMED

Colten Gunn and Max Caster started as the crowd sang about scissoring. Colten ran the ropes as Max hit an arm drag and tagged in Anthony Bowens, who hit several chops on Colten. Max Caster hit a move on the top was legal, then tagged in Bowens as they hit Scissor me Timbers and both men scissored in the middle of the ring. [c]

Austin and Colten Gunn were in control and had been for awhile as they tagged in and out to beat down Max Caster. Austin Gunn missed an attack and Caster almost got to Bowens, but Austin was in to stop that. Caster got the tag and Bowens hit several strikes on Colten and then slammed Austin and got a two count pin on him.

All four men battled with a neutral result, all four men were down on the mat. Bowens was the first up, he wound up and missed Austin and hit the ref, who took an awesome bomb between the ropes. Billy Gunn emerged as the Ref was taken out, Billy was over Bowens and stopped Austin from hitting Bowens with a belt. Colten came from behind and took out Billy with another belt.

The acclaimed hit a Mic Drop, but the ref was still down. Caster picked up the ref and threw him into the ring. Max got the cover but Colten pulled Caster off. Colten then hit Bowens with a belt and Austin made the cover and won via pinfall.

WINNER: The Gunns

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun main event that sets up The Acclaimed to get their titles back at the PPV. It felt like someone had to drop a title tonight based on how many matches there were. I like the idea if they are short term champions, if its a long term idea not a great plan, but I am in wait and see mode.)

Final Thoughts: This could be one of the best worked AEW Dynamites of all time, I liked the main event story a lot and it was easily the worst match, which shows how impressive the lineup was.