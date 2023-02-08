2/8 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Danielson vs. Rush, Starks running gauntlet, Elite vs. Top Flight & Fox, Acclaimed vs. Gunns, MJF vs. Takeshita

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 8, 2023

EL PASO, TEX. AT COUNTY COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The AEW Dynamite opening aired.

-Excalibur introduced the show as “Championship Fight Night.” He said, “For the first time ever, all four world titles are in play tonight.”

(1) MJF vs. KENOSUKE TAKESHITA – Eliminator Match

MJF made his ring entrance first with the belt around his waist. Takeshita made his entrance second. Taz said MJF is “the hood ornament of this company.” MJF scored a near fall early after a DDT. MJF bit Takeshita’s hand and then raked his back. Takeshita came back with an exploder suplex into the corner. MJF avoided a running boot and then rolled him up for a two count. Takeshita stayed on offense for a while including throwing MJF into the ringpost. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!” Takeshita threw him back into the ring. MJF knocked Takeshita off balance on the top rope. He pointed at his head to indicate how smart he was. He followed up with a top rope back suplex attempt, but Takeshita clotheslined him. MJF landed on his feet and brushed it off. That was quite a spot. Excalibur said as insufferable as MJF is, he’s so good bell to bell. He then hit Takeshita with a rolling elbow. Takeshita fired back with a lariat. Both were down and slow to get up. Fans stood and cheered, then chanted “AEW! AEW!” MJF bit Takeshita’s hand as he applied an armbar. Takeshita rolled him up for a near fall. He followed with a running flip dive, then played to the fans. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Excalibur hyped the upcoming title matches.

MJF rolled to ringside to avoid a Takeshita running knee.