Jerry Lawler expected to make full recovery from stroke

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jerry Lawler’s Twitter account issued an update on Lawler’s long-term prognosis today.

Lawler, who is 73, is expected to make a full recovery with rehabilition from a stroke he suffered on Monday according to the update.

The update posted can be seen here:

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. An more in-depth update was posted to Lawler’s Instagram Stories that said Lawler is now stable in a Fort Myers hospital and that he can walk and groom himself. The update went on to say that Lawler was able to recieve a visit from Jimmy Hart today. You can read the update from Lawler’s Instagram Stories below: