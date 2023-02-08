Jerry Lawler expected to make full recovery from stroke

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Jerry Lawler’s Twitter account issued an update on Lawler’s long-term prognosis today.
Lawler, who is 73, is expected to make a full recovery with rehabilition from a stroke he suffered on Monday according to the update.
The update posted can be seen here:
Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.
