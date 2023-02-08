News Ticker

Jerry Lawler expected to make full recovery from stroke

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

February 8, 2023

Jerry Lawler’s Twitter account issued an update on Lawler’s long-term prognosis today.

Lawler, who is 73, is expected to make a full recovery with rehabilition from a stroke he suffered on Monday according to the update.

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.
An more in-depth update was posted to Lawler’s Instagram Stories that said Lawler is now stable in a Fort Myers hospital and that he can walk and groom himself. The update went on to say that Lawler was able to recieve a visit from Jimmy Hart today.
Jerry had a massive Stroke on monday afternoon in ft. myers Florida. He is stable now in a Ft. Myers hospital and now able to walk and groom himself. His speech is limited, but he will regain a full recovery with rehabilitation. He thanks all of his friends, family & fans for the continued prayers and looks forward to seeing everyone and getting back to work in the near future. Jerry received a nice visit with long time friend, Jimmy Hart today.

