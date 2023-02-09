AEW and ESPN announce deal to broadcast in Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW and ESPN are officially broadcast partners.

AEW announced in a press release issued today that Dynamite, Rampage, and pay-per-views will be made available subscribers in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands on ESPN. This is the first time AEW has aired in the region and it is the first time has partnered with a wrestling company in the region as well.

Dynamite will be the first show aired on Feb. 16 on ESPN in those markets. Dynamite will air on Thursdays on Austrailian Eastern Daylight Time. AEW Rampage will air on Saturdays on Austrlian Eastern Daylight Time. Episodes will be availble via same-day replays and on-demand.

AEWs quarterly PPVs will air on delay on ESPN.

