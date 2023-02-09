News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Cody-Heyman exchange, NXT back at an arena, Gunns beating Elite for tag belts, UFC, New Japan, more (138 min.)

February 9, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

  • Review of NXT Vengeance Day with thoughts on each match and segment, Wes Lee and Dijak’s trajectory within WWE, how being back at a major arena changed things, and more.
  • Review of NXT on USA and the follow-up to Vengeance Day including the lack of logic to Daba-Kato’s return on Apollo Crews, criticism of NXT match finishes, more.
  • Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including The Gunns beating The Acclaimed for the tag titles, The Elite’s athletic but otherwise empty matches, and more.
  • Review of Smackdown including the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns segment and the problem with MJF’s promo.
  • Review of Raw including the Paul Heyman-Cody Rhodes exchange with a suggestion for a better conclusion and Edge’s flailing.
  • The latest from New Japan and MMA.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*