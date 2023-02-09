VIP AUDIO 2/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is Bret most disrespected WWE Champion? Will Vince stay in power after WWE sale? Is Eddie Kingston the problem? Why aren’t The Young Bucks pushing t-shirts anymore? More (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Has Shawn Michaels lived out the original intent of the Bret Hart “20 Year Contract” he signed with WWE in 1996?
- Who are the actual potential buyers of WWE and where does that situation stand? Will Vince McMahon likely get his wish to remain in a position of power? Has Stephanie McMahon leaving caused a ripple effect?
- Shouldn’t The Elite be stepping up their contributions beyond just having highly-athletic matches on TV?
- Why have The Young Bucks given away their titles as kings of merchandise to Danhaussen?
- Is Bret Hart the most disrespected WWE Champion in history given how his title reigns started and ended?
- Is Eddie Kingston the problem instead of seemingly everyone else who is irritating him?
- Is Jade Cargill really capable of 20 minute matches?
- Does it seem the plan for Cody to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Would that be a mistake? What’s the difference between the case for Cody and the case for Drew McIntyre to unset Reigns?
- Why do some people remember Lanny Poffo as The Genius and others as Leaping Lanny?
