VIP AUDIO 2/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cody-Heyman exchange, NXT back at an arena, Gunns beating Elite for tag belts, UFC, New Japan, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Review of NXT Vengeance Day with thoughts on each match and segment, Wes Lee and Dijak’s trajectory within WWE, how being back at a major arena changed things, and more.

Review of NXT on USA and the follow-up to Vengeance Day including the lack of logic to Daba-Kato’s return on Apollo Crews, criticism of NXT match finishes, more.

Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including The Gunns beating The Acclaimed for the tag titles, The Elite’s athletic but otherwise empty matches, and more.

Review of Smackdown including the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns segment and the problem with MJF’s promo.

Review of Raw including the Paul Heyman-Cody Rhodes exchange with a suggestion for a better conclusion and Edge’s flailing.

The latest from New Japan and MMA.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO