VIP AUDIO 2/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cody-Heyman exchange, NXT back at an arena, Gunns beating Elite for tag belts, UFC, New Japan, more (104 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of NXT Vengeance Day with thoughts on each match and segment, Wes Lee and Dijak’s trajectory within WWE, how being back at a major arena changed things, and more.
- Review of NXT on USA and the follow-up to Vengeance Day including the lack of logic to Daba-Kato’s return on Apollo Crews, criticism of NXT match finishes, more.
- Review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including The Gunns beating The Acclaimed for the tag titles, The Elite’s athletic but otherwise empty matches, and more.
- Review of Smackdown including the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns segment and the problem with MJF’s promo.
- Review of Raw including the Paul Heyman-Cody Rhodes exchange with a suggestion for a better conclusion and Edge’s flailing.
- The latest from New Japan and MMA.
