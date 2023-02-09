SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

World championships changed hands and a major world championship match was made official for the Revolution PPV event on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the main event of this week’s show, The Gunn’s defeated The Acclaimed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. During the match, Billy Gunn got involved on The Acclaimed’s behalf, catching his sons trying to cheat. In the end, an illegal shot with a championship belt allowed for The Gunn’s to earn the upset win with a rollup pin.

Bryan Danielson secured his shot at MJF and the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Revolution PPV event with a win over Rush. Last week on Dynamite, MJF paid Rush to take Danielson out during this week’s match so Danielson would not be afforded a shot at his title. After a war of the match on this week’s AEW Dynamite that included several chop exchanges and a memorable headbutt exchange in the middle of the ring, Danielson was victorious with a Psycho Knee. After the match, MJF walked to the ring and put Danielson into the Salt of the Earth submission. Both men will collide for the world title in a 60 minute Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution.

The Revolution PPV event will air live on PPV on Sunday March 5. MJF vs. Danielson is the only announced match for the show at this time.

