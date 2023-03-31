PWTORCH CONTEST: details on how to win a free copy of WWE2k23 for PS5 or XBox One

News Ticker

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

March 31, 2023

John Cena announced as WWE 2K23 cover star
PWTorch and 2K are teaming to give away one WWE 2K23 code today. The winner of the contest can choose between a code for XBox One or PS5.

To enter the contest you must follow PWTorch columnist Sean Radican on Twitter, subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel, tweet Sean Radican a screenshot that you subscribed to the PWTorch YouTube channel, and RT the Tweet below:

 

