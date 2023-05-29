FREE PODCAST 5/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey preview Fight Night headlined by Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi, review WWE Night of Champions and AEW Double or Nothing, more (112 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi. They give a review of WWE’s Night of Champions PLE. Rick gives a review of AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV, which develops into a deep discussion about Rick’s relationship with wrestling fans.

