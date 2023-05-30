FREE PODCAST 5/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Cody calls out Lesnar, Seth & Styles vs. Judgment Day, Rousey & Baszler win titles, live callers (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discuss Damien Priest getting pinned in the main event tag, is WWE abusing the post-draft roster split too much already. Cody Rhodes calling out Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler winning the WWE Tag Team Titles, two Money in the Bank qualifiers, and more with live callers and emails.

