VIP AUDIO 5/29 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody challenges Lesnar, Sami & KO react to Bloodline turmoil, Ronda & Shayna win tag titles, MITB qualifiers, Styles & Seth vs. The Judgment Day (23 min.)

May 30, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including A.J. Styles & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler winning the WWE Tag Team Titles, two Money in the Bank qualifying matches, follow-up on Night of Champions including Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reacting to the Bloodline break-up, Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar to a tie-breaker match, and more.

