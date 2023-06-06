News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: On-site reports on crowd reactions for Seth, Cody, Dominik, plus live callers and emails talking MITB, Rousey, more (141 min.)

June 6, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They discuss Seth Rollins defending his title against Damien Priest, the latest Money in the Bank developments, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler as a team, and more with live callers and emails, plus three on-site correspondents detailing the in-arena experience, crowd reactions, and off-air happenings.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*