FREE PODCAST 6/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk Bloodline breakdown + 10 Yrs Ago Johnny Gargano interview (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. Nick and Tom run through the breakdown of The Bloodline start to finish.

Then we jump back just over ten years (5-29-2013) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, McNeill interviewed then-DGUSA champion Johnny Gargano with live callers discussing his current title run, the Evolve 20-22 showsthat weekend and his title defense, working for PWG, and much more, plus Gargano goes step-by-step through the one-year plan for his character to turn heel at WrestleCon last month. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to break down the latest news, preview the Live Events, and more discussion!

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO