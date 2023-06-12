FREE PODCAST 6/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Ex-WWE Creative Team member Jason Allen talks about writer lifestyle and etiquette, McMahon stories, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (6-1-2018 & 6-8-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed ex-WWE Creative Team Member Jason Allen on the tenth anniversary of his time with WWE in 2008 talking about these topics:

Life as a writer, how he got his job, what it was like on the first day, how he adapted to the lifestyle, why it came to an end, and various fascinating anecdotes about the creative process and big names he worked with.

When he realized life as a WWE writer might not have been a good long-term fit including a conversation on a plane with Mick Foley about his doubts.

Insights into some happenings in WWE in 2008 including John Cena’s “Poopy” incident with JBL’s limo.

The Mike Adamle disaster.

Insight into Vince McMahon’s quirky Million Dollar Giveaway on Raw and how people reacted internally.

Do writers check out online reviews of their shows.

How it was difficult to watch veteran wrestlers be a shell of themselves backstage when the cameras were off.

And much more.

